Wednesday December 29, 2021
Russian court orders rights group Memorial to close

By AFP
December 29, 2021

MOSCOW: Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial, the country’s most prominent rights group, which chronicled Stalin-era purges and symbolised post-Soviet democratisation.

Judge Alla Nazarova ordered the closure of Memorial International, the organisation’s central structure, and its regional branches for failing to mark all of its publications with a label of "foreign agent" as required by law.

