Russian court orders rights group Memorial to close

MOSCOW: Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial, the country’s most prominent rights group, which chronicled Stalin-era purges and symbolised post-Soviet democratisation.
Judge Alla Nazarova ordered the closure of Memorial International, the organisation’s central structure, and its regional branches for failing to mark all of its publications with a label of "foreign agent" as required by law.
Yangon: Save the Children confirmed on Tuesday that two of its staff were killed in a Christmas Eve massacre blamed on...
Berlin: The WHO warned on Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems...
Moscow: Russia has conducted a third launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket, the first developed after the fall...
GHENT, Belgium: A court in Belgium on Tuesday rejected a request by Spanish authorities to extradite a fugitive rapper...
NAIROBI: A pack of hyenas killed two people over a span of 24 hours in a village just 50-km east of Kenya’s capital...
TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is preparing to visit Russia following an invitation from his counterpart...
Comments