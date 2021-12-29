 
Wednesday December 29, 2021
World

Poland’s Tusk calls spyware use ‘crisis for democracy’

By AFP
December 29, 2021

WARSAW: Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk on Tuesday said reports the government spied on its opponents represented the country’s biggest "crisis for democracy" since the end of communism.

A cyber-security watchdog last week said the Pegasus spyware had been used to target prominent opposition figures, with Polish media dubbing the scandal a "Polish Watergate".

