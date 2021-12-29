Egypt ‘digitally unwraps’ mummy of famed pharaoh

Cairo: Egypt has "digitally unwrapped" the mummy of famed Pharaoh Amenhotep I, revealing its secrets for the first time since it was discovered in 1881 without disturbing his funerary mask.
Thanks to the advanced digital 3D imagery, researchers unearthed new mummification techniques used for the pharaoh whose rule dates back more than 1,500 BC.
The research was led by Sahar Saleem, a professor of radiology at Cairo University, and the renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, a former antiquities minister, the tourism and antiquities ministry said in a statement Tuesday. "Saleem and Hawass used advanced X-ray technology, CT (computed tomography) scanning, as well as advanced computer software programmes to digitally unwrap the mummy of Amenhotep I in a safe non-invasive method without the need to touch the mummy," it said.
