Balloting for E-12 affectees

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the light of decision taken by the Federal Cabinet and recommendations of a commission established to look into issues of the affected people will hold balloting of plots on Wednesday (today).
The balloting of plots would be held to accommodate affetees of Sector E-12 whose claims have been found genuine and their names exist in the revenue record of Islamabad. “We have acquired services of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to ensure transparency in the balloting process,” the CDA spokesman said on Tuesday.
He said the balloting would be a step ahead towards restart of development work in Sector E-12 which was suspended due to victims’ issues.
