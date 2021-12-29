PIMA stands with medical students of Balochistan

Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has strongly condemned the “discriminatory policy” of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for three new medical colleges of Balochistan. Announcing support for affected students, it has urged the government, the Supreme Court, and all political parties to take notice of the policy.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Central President of PIMA Dr. Khubaib Shahid, former Central President Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, and President of PIMA Balochistan Dr. Sarwar Badini pointed out that according to normal procedures of PMC, any medical college is recognized by inspecting the quality of its faculty with all its batches, “but by amending the laws, the burden of additional examination has been imposed on students of Balochistan, which is incomprehensible. It is not included in the rules and regulations of the Commission to de-seat students who have failed in additional examinations, resulting in loss of three or four precious years of study.

The PIMS leadership has said that this policy could lead to promotion of extremism among students. They are right to ask why this discriminatory policy is being implemented for them. It is unfortunate that students from Balochistan have been protesting on the roads instead of going to their colleges for several days, and the authorities have not listened to them.