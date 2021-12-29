PIDE launches evaluation research cell

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Tuesday launched its Evaluation Research Cell that will produce rigorous research based on evaluative frameworks of different governmental and international organizations and institutions.

The Cell was launched by the Vice-Chancellor PIDE Dr. Nadeem Ul Haque at a conference on ‘Evaluations of Regulatory Authorities, Government Packages and Policies’ here at the Planning Commission.

Dr. Tariq Husain, is a Senior Evaluation Specialist who has worked in the fields of development, governance, and poverty reduction, was the discussant for the conference papers. Research papers based on evaluations of regulatory authorities, government packages, and policies, were presented, with a focus on the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Naya Pakistan Housing (NPH), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Prime Minister’s Construction Package, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and the SME sector.

The paper on the CCP called for enforcement of law in sectors of the economy for free-market competition to boost economic growth. The paper proposed that the commission team must include specialists in economics, finance, commerce, law, accountancy, and public administration, rather than only bureaucrats.

The paper on DRAP proposed greater access to information, increase in testing of drugs, quality assurance, and consumer protection. But vexing challenges like persistent shortages of medicines and drug quality still persist.

The evaluation of Naya Pakistan Housing explained that in terms of housing finance, the situation in Pakistan is much worse, with Pakistan standing lower in terms of Mortgage to GDP Ratio compared to the regional and global situation. The housing programme will not start in a big way until we have a mortgage industry. That will always be a dream if the government does not tighten refunds to protect banks from potential losses.

The evaluation of NEPRA recommended that the human resource department be closely associated with other departments dealing with primary regulatory functions for understanding these functions and the expertise required to carry out those functions. The paper also suggested decentralization of decision-making powers for effective and speedy decisions in routine matters. NEPRA needs to improve its institutional capacity to supervise the electricity business; acclimatize itself with newer challenges being emerged as a result of a constantly evolving technological framework of the sector, including smart grid development, distributed generation, grid integration as well as the development of new innovative models of financing.

An evaluation of the Prime Minister’s Construction Package explained that most markets in Pakistan and archaic construction regulations have seldom been reviewed, and PIDE has long resounded that we need to re-imagine our markets.

Speaking further of regulatory authorities, it was explained that PEMRA as authority needs to be independent of political and economic control of the government. The laws need to be more inclusive and the structure and design need to be changed. PEMRA should be given liberty in the drafting of rules peculiar to the media industry. PEMRA’s design should be altered to make it such that the media industry can be put to check yet creativity, art, and freedoms are protected.

A paper on SMEs recommended mass awareness campaigns among SMEs, strengthening the role of SME Bank, strengthening inter-organizational coordination, introduction of global value chains and international production networks for SMEs, alignment of SME Policy with CPEC Long-Term Plan (2017-30,) and one-window facilitation for SMEs.

Representatives of CCP, PEMRA, NEPRA, and CDA attended the conference and shared their feedback.