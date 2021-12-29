Literary awards, cash prizes given to literati

Islamabad : A trust by poet Parveen Shakir’s friends and fans gave away awards along with cash prizes to promote Urdu literature during a special ceremony here on Tuesday.

The event, Parveen Shakir Urdu Literature Festival, was organised by the Parveen Shakir Trust at a hotel and had sessions with members of the literati from across the country on the future of printed word and politician Mian Raza Rabbani's novel ‘The Smile Snatchers’ and writer Rafaqat Javed’s novel ‘Shab-e-Chiragh’.

Also, poets recited their own ‘ghazals’ and ‘nazams’ receiving applause from the audience, which comprised the people from all walks of life.

Noted among participants were poet Amjad Islam Amjad, playwright Asghar Nadeem Sayyid, travelogue writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar, critic Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik and fiction writer Dr Tahira Iqbal.

The Parveen Shakir Trust is a private organisation furthering the cause of Urdu literature by highlighting the works of writers and poets and offering them financial support as encouragement, according to its chairperson Parveen Qadir Agha.

She said the trust basically meant for preserving and promoting the works of poet Parveen Shakir taking care of her son had long been patronising and supporting the emerging writers and poets as well.

She praised lifetime member of the trust and short story writer Mazharul Islam for creatively organising the event, designing awards and inspiring the team to advocate the cause.

Turkish writer Dr Davut Sahbaz received the Nayyir Adabi Award along with Rs100,000 cash on his book, Mazharul Islam (life, work and selected stories), while the ‘Husn-e-Funn Award’ along with Rs100,000 cash prize) was given away to Amjad Islam Amjad over his poetry, plays and travelogues.

The Mian Atta Rabbani Sada Bahaar Award (along with Rs100,000) went to Mustansar Hussain Tarar for his novel, Khas-o-Khashak-e-Zamanay, the Younas Sethi Wafa Award along with Rs50,000 to Asghar Nadeem Sayyid for his novel 'Tooti Hui Tanab', Sheikh Abdul Qadir Award along with Rs50,000 cash to Shaheen Abbas for his book 'Galyon Galyon', the Sultan Mehmood Qazi Award along with Rs50,000 to story writer Tahira Iqbal for her book ‘Giraan’, the Begum Sarfaraz Iqbal Award along with Rs50,000 to Dr Shahida Sarfaraz for her book of short stories ‘Karb-e-Zeest’ for the year 2019 and Dr Muhammad Amin for his book ‘Loh-e-Mustoor’ for the year 2020.

Saeed Ahmed received the Niaz Ahmed Adbi Award along with Rs50,000 cash prize for the translation of Paulo Coelho’s book ‘By the River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept,’ as ‘Girya bar Kinar Darya.’

The annual Aks-e-Khushbu Awards in poetry and fiction were also announced along with Rs50,000 cash money each. The recipients of the ‘Aks-e-Khushbu’ Awards were Shoaib Khaliq (2019), Asad Naseer (2019), Shazia Akbar (2020) and Muhammad Jamil Akhtar (2020).