RAWALPINDI: Umar Khan s/o of Mustafa Khan is missing from Morgah Village, says a press release.
Before missing he was wearing light grey colour dress. If anyone has knowledge, he contact on cell phone numbers; 0311-5922659 and 0321-5078749.
***
Rawalpindi: Furqan Zafar son of Zafar Iqbal, age 33, wearing brown ‘shalwar qameez’ and white shoes, is missing since 21-12-2021, from Amin Town, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, says a press release.
Please contact in case of any information about him at mobile number (father): 0300-8556936 or 0336-0593393
Islamabad : The Sihala police have traced the blind murder of a woman whose burnt body was found in a jungle, a police...
Islamabad : Representatives of nine Asian countries here on Tuesday at a webinar termed the Belt and Road Initiative ...
Rawalpindi : Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem said that the elected representatives were not allowed to work by the...
Islamabad : The National Institute of Health has urged all citizens to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well...
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority in the light of decision taken by the Federal Cabinet and...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association has strongly condemned the “discriminatory policy” of the...
Comments