RAWALPINDI: Umar Khan s/o of Mustafa Khan is missing from Morgah Village, says a press release.

Before missing he was wearing light grey colour dress. If anyone has knowledge, he contact on cell phone numbers; 0311-5922659 and 0321-5078749.

***

Rawalpindi: Furqan Zafar son of Zafar Iqbal, age 33, wearing brown ‘shalwar qameez’ and white shoes, is missing since 21-12-2021, from Amin Town, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, says a press release.

Please contact in case of any information about him at mobile number (father): 0300-8556936 or 0336-0593393