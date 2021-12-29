Protection centre to be set up for transgender community

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Tuesday directed police officials to resolve public complaints on priority and take practical steps to set up a ‘protection centre’ for the transgender community.

During an ‘Open Court’ held on Tuesday the IGP directed relevant police officials to resolve their issues and gave them time frame for the purpose. Islamabad police chief said it was our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.