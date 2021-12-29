Protection centre to be set up for transgender community

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Tuesday directed police officials to resolve public complaints on priority and take practical steps to set up a ‘protection centre’ for the transgender community.
During an ‘Open Court’ held on Tuesday the IGP directed relevant police officials to resolve their issues and gave them time frame for the purpose. Islamabad police chief said it was our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.
Islamabad : The Sihala police have traced the blind murder of a woman whose burnt body was found in a jungle, a police...
Islamabad : Representatives of nine Asian countries here on Tuesday at a webinar termed the Belt and Road Initiative ...
Rawalpindi : Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem said that the elected representatives were not allowed to work by the...
Islamabad : The National Institute of Health has urged all citizens to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well...
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority in the light of decision taken by the Federal Cabinet and...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association has strongly condemned the “discriminatory policy” of the...
Comments