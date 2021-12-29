New ombudsman vows to redress public grievances

Islamabad: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has said that our mandate is to redress grievances of the general public against maladministration by the government agencies.

He was addressing the officers and staff of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat after taking oath as the Federal Ombudsman the other day.

He urged the officers and staff of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to redouble their efforts for the service of common citizen.

He said that it is a great opportunity for the employees to alleviate the problems of aggrieved citizens, therefore, everyone in this secretariat discharge his duties with utmost zeal and dedication.