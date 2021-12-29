No board exam fee for orphans, disabled

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) waived the exam fee for orphans, students living with disability, and prisoners.
The development came during a meeting chaired by FBISE chairman Qaisar Alam here.
The meeting decided that the board won't charge fees for the mark sheet issued in place of the lost one and would issue provisional certificates free of charge.
It also decided to hold annual exams next year in May-June and November and that the students with 49.6 per cent marks in board exams would be given 50 per cent marks.
