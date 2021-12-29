KP in strong position against Northern

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were in a strong position at stumps on the fourth day of their five-day day-night final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

After taking a 118-run lead, KP reached 152-5 at close, for an overall lead of 270.

Mohammad Wasim Junior (4-65) and Test spinner Sajid Khan (4-54) shared eight wickets between them to dismiss Northern for 256 in their first innings after they had resumed at 184-3 in response to KP’s total of 374.

In case the match ends in a draw, KP will become the champions as they have claimed seven points in the first innings as compared to Northern’s four points.

KP had a poor start to their second innings. At one stage they were reduced to 69-4 in the 17th over. Fast bowler Kashif Ali provided an early breakthrough to Northern when he had Ashfaq Ahmed for eight before Mohammad Musa got rid of Sahibzada Farhan (11), who once again reclaimed the top spot by finishing the season with 935 runs. Northern’s Mohammad Huraira trails second with 929 and he is yet to play his second innings.

When Farhan departed, KP were 62-2. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz then bowled Kamran Ghulam for a duck with a beauty. In the next over Musa got the precious scalp of Fakhar Zaman who did well with a solid 50 off 53 balls, striking nine fours and one six. This was Fakhar’s 20th first-class fifty in his 53rd game.

Off-spinner Mubasir Khan then had Asif Afridi, trapped lbw, for 15 which came off 60 balls. The left-hander hit one four.

At close, Rehan Afridi was batting on 42 and with him was skipper Iftikhar Ahmed on 24.

The duo added 49 runs for the sixth wicket unbroken stand. Rehan hit four fours and one six from 61 balls. Iftikhar smacked one six in his unfiished 106-ball knock.

Musa was the pick of the bowlers with 2-37 in eight overs. Kashif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Mubasir Khan claimed one wicket each.

In response to KP’s first innings total of 374, Northern resumed their innings at 184-3 and were folded for 256 in 83.2 overs.

At one stage, Northern were 241-4 but emerging international pacer Mohammad Wasim Junior boweld lethally to fold the entire side for 256. It means Northern’s last six batsmen perished inside 15 runs.

Wasim got rid of Faizan Riaz (30) and Mubasir Khan (0) in his first over of the day before removing Rohail Nazir (4), caught superbly by Kamran Ghulam in the slips, to reduce Northern to 247-7. Faizan, who was held behind the stumps by substitute keeper Mohammad Haris, hit two fours from 79 deliveries. Faizan was also dropped by close-in fielder Sahibzada Farhan off Sajid when on 14.

Sajid then got rid of Waqas Ahmad (0), adjudged lbw with a delivery that was pitched on off-stump and spun in sharply. Wasim then got the prized scalp of Mohammad Nawaz (20) before Sajid had Musa (0) to end Northern’s innings. Nawaz, who miscued a shot off a quick short-pitched delivery, hit one four from 37 balls.

Earlier, fast bowler Sameen Gul gave a much-needed breakthrough to KP when he had the vital wicket of Sarmad Bhatti who fell for 57. Khairpur-born left-handed batsman, held by stumper Haris, hit three fours from 157 balls, his 11th fifty in 62nd first-class game.

Wasim bowled with great energy and changed the complexion of the game in favour of KP. Sajid did equally well. Sameen Gul got 2-48 in 20 overs.

Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi are supervising the game. Rashid Riaz is the third umpire and Nadeem Arshad the match referee.