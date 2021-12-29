Pakistan face Sri Lanka in U19 Asia Cup semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on Si Lanka in the semi-finals of the Under-19 Asia Cup tomorrow (Thursday) in Dubai.

Following the cancellation of the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match due to Covid-19 cases, the organisers declared Bangladesh as Group B winners and Sri Lanka as runners-up. Two officials were tested positive for Covid-19 after which Bangladesh and Sri Lanka match was called off midway in Sharjah Tuesday.

In other semi-finals to be played on the same day (Thursday), India will play Bangladesh in Sharjah while the final set to be held on December 31 in Dubai.