Australia crush England again to retain Ashes

MELBOURNE: A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two matches still to play.

Just when a demoralised England thought their tour could not get much worse, they folded in the morning on day three in Melbourne and will now be desperate to avoid a series whitewash.

England resumed at the MCG on 31 for four, still 51 runs behind, after a disastrous final hour on Monday against some outstanding fast bowling that left their Ashes dreams in tatters.

Their survival rested on skipper Joe Root, but when he fell for 28, it was just a matter of time before the rest followed — all over before lunch in an embarrassing chapter for English cricket.

Boland, called up as injury cover, was invincible on his home ground, taking 6-7 off four overs, equalling the record for the fastest five-wicket haul in 19 balls.

Mitchell Starc ended with 3-29 as England’s misery was complete.

“It is pretty insane. Just an awesome few weeks, everything clicked and everything worked out,” said Australian skipper Pat Cummins. “Thrilled for Scott Boland. We have been relentless.

“The bowlers have just turned up and owned their areas outside off-stump. There have been big partnerships, everyone’s performed, everyone’s contributed — it’s a great feeling.”

Ben Stokes resumed on two but his poor tour continued when he was clean-bowled by Starc for 11. Jonny Bairstow made five and when Root was out it was all over, with the tailenders quickly following.

“It is what it is,” said a dejected Root, who is facing growing calls over his captaincy.

“Credit to Australia, they blew us away last night and they have outplayed us in this Test match — in fact the series so far.

“We have a lot of hard work to do now and come back strong in the last two games.”

Whether there would be play at all at the MCG was in doubt after four members of the England party — two support staff and two family members - tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

But all players from both teams underwent PCR tests after stumps and returned negative results Tuesday morning, with the first ball bowled on schedule.

England had headed to Melbourne knowing they must win to keep the five-Test series alive after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.

And they fleetingly hauled themselves into contention on the back of a vintage bowling effort from veteran seamer James Anderson, which restricted Australia to 267 in their first innings in reply to the tourists’ 185.

It was only an 82-run lead but any dreams England had of staying in the Test — and the series — fell apart in the face of an intense fast-bowling blitz on Monday from Starc, Cummins and Boland.

Score Board

Australia won the toss

England 1st Innings 185 all out

Australia 1st Innings 267 all out

England 2nd innings

Hameed c †Carey b Boland 7

Crawley c †Carey b Starc 5

Malan lbw b Starc 0

Root (c) c Warner b Boland 28

Leach b Boland 0

Stokes b Starc 11

Bairstow lbw b Boland 5

Buttler† not out 5

Wood c & b Boland 0

Robinson c Labuschagne b Boland 0

Anderson b Green 2

Extras: (lb 5) 5

Total: (27.4 Ov, RR: 2.45) 68

Fall: 1-7, 4.4 ov 2-7, 4.5 ov 3-22, 10.3 ov 4-22, 10.5 ov 5-46, 16.5 ov 6-60, 22.5 ov 7-61, 24.4 ov 8-65, 26.1 ov 9-65, 26.3 ov 10-68, 27.4 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-3-29-3 Pat Cummins 10-4-19-0 Scott Boland 4-1-7-6 Cameron Green 3.4-0-8-1

Man of the Match: Scott Boland

Result: Australia won by an innings and 14 runs

Test Debut: Scott Boland (AUS)

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson