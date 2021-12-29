Pakistan on forefront to save Afghans from disaster: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while addressing the 23rd convocation of University of Central Punjab (UCP) on Tuesday said that economic instability in Afghanistan will benefit terrorists which will be catastrophic for the world.

He said USA should restore the frozen assets of Afghanistan and provide unconditional assistance to them. People will starve to death due to economic instability in Afghanistan. Even today Pakistan is working on the front line for peace in Afghanistan and is also playing a role for providing basic facilities to the Afghan people. Peace in Afghanistan will benefit not only Pakistan and the region but the whole world, he said.

Degrees were awarded to 934 graduates of three faculties in the convocation. Pro Rector University of Central Punjab Dr Nasar Ikram, Prof Sohail Ahmed and others were also present.

Governor Punjab said that the US and its all allies including the NATO, have not been able to defeat the Afghan Taliban and the world must understand that war is not a solution to any conflict. The Afghan leadership is also standing for peace; therefore, it is imperative for all, including the US and Europe, to help Afghans financially to save them from a major catastrophe. Ch Sarwar said that nothing is impossible in life. Hard work is necessary and key to success.