IG orders action against revellers on New Year night

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed supervisory officers to maintain law and order on eve of New Year night across province.
IG Punjab directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to wreak crackdown on those involved in making, buying and selling flammable substances in all districts. He said that one-wheeling, aerial firing and hooligans should be put behind bars on New Year’s night. He further said that strict action should be taken against the citizens and workshop owners who were causing noise and environmental pollution by removing silencers of motorcycles and vehicles on New Year’s night.
IG Punjab directed that those found in the sale and purchase of drugs, poisonous liquor, especially ice (meth) and sheesha should be arrested throughout the province.
He directed the traffic officers to formulate special plans to maintain flow of traffic on main highways of major cities on eve of New Year night. He requested the citizens not to be a part of any negative activity and to report Punjab Police at 15 against any law breaking elements.
