Hurdles to agri sector development identified

PESHAWAR: Panelists here at a seminar on Tuesday identified the gaps and challenges that were hampering the uplift of the agricultural sector and demanded effective initiatives to ensure food security. The speakers said the KP offers tremendous opportunities for the growth and productivity of the agriculture sector in Pakistan, given the fertility of its vast terrain, conducive weather and favourable soil conditions.

Sustainable Energy and Economic Development [SEED] in collaboration with the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and KP Agriculture Department had organized the seminar. Among the speakers were SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr, Sherbaz Bilour, Ali Khizar, Dr Umar Mukhtar Khan, agriculture experts, relevant high-government officials and representatives’ stakeholders.

Traders, agriculturists and researchers, chamber’s members and others were present there as well. The speakers said the KP has the potential to enhance the production of a wide variety of crops, fruits, and vegetables for direct consumption as well as feed a large number of downstream industries across the country through the development of strong value chains.

They said thus far, the lack of processing facilities and proper investment in the development of post-harvest value chains has deterred KP’s agricultural productivity from reaching its potential.

The hurdles to the agricultural sector development identified by the panellists included infrastructure limitations such as the inadequacy of the prevailing transportation network, non-existence of storage and warehousing facilities close to farmlands, lack of packaging, grading, and sorting facilities, as well as standardization and certification support. They pointed out that the farm-to-market linkages are absent, restricting farmers and growers from developing and improving their productivity in line with downstream demand.