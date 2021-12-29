Inflated electricity bills protested in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The angry people on Tuesday took to the streets in Oghi against the inflated electricity utility bills and warned the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) to withdraw the so-called fuel adjustment charges or face the consequences.

“If the extra money included in the electricity bills under the fuel adjustments is not withdrawn, we will not only continue our protest but also move the court of law for its permanent abolishment,” Munir Tanoli, a former councilor, told protesters at the Milad Chowk in Oghi.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, protesters marched through various roads and at Milad Chowk.

They chanted slogans seeking an immediate withdrawal of the fuel adjustment charges permanently.

“The people have been suffering the brunt of the high inflation and unemployment in the country but the government has put an extra financial burden on them by increasing the electricity and gas tariffs,” Tanoli said.

The former councillor said that they would continue their agitation till the withdrawal of the fuel adjustment charges.

“The government has made life of the people miserable by putting extra taxes and surcharges in the electricity and natural gas utility bills and we will move the court if the fuel adjustment charges are not withdrawn,” Tanoli went on to add.