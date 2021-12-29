Call for promoting research culture at universities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Tuesday called for promoting research culture at the universities in the province.

An official handout said that he was presiding over a meeting of the Senate of University of Swat at the Governor’s House.

The Senate meeting had a two-point agenda, which was approved. MPA Sharafat Ali was also present at the meeting.

Kamran Bangash said the establishment expenditure of the University of Swat had increased to Rs152 million in the last financial year, while the non-salary expenditure increased by Rs102 million during the previous financial year.