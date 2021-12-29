Contractors warned against delay in completion of projects

MANSEHRA: An official on Tuesday asked the contractors against the delay in the completion of the development schemes without any solid reason.
“We will never tolerate delay in the completion of the development projects and contractors who couldn’t complete the development schemes would be taken to justice under the relevant laws,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazma Shaheen told an open forum organised by the district administration at the district council hall here on Tuesday.
The people from different walks of life attended the forum and apprised Shaheen of the various schemes, which couldn’t be completed despite release of the funds. She ordered the heads of the civic agencies to submit a comprehensive report of schemes/ projects which couldn’t be completed in time.
Some of the complaints also raised issues related to encroachments at different roads and streets, which according to them were hurdles in the smooth traffic flow.
