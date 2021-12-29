Women protest gas, power outages in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Women held a protest demonstration in Lakki city on Tuesday against excessive power and gas outages.
A large number of women gathered at main lorry adda and closed the busy road linking Bannu with Mianwali district of Punjab.
They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against gas and electricity load shedding.
The closure of the road for nearly five hours troubled pedestrians and motorists.
Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the excessive gas and electricity outages had added to their problems as they could not maintain housekeeping effectively.
“We face a lot of problems while preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner as the facilities remain suspended most of the day and night,” said one of the speakers.
They asked the government to take notice of the unscheduled loadshedding being carried out in Lakki Marwat city. Area elders and councilors-elect also joined the protest. Later the women agitators opened the road after successful talks with government officials.
