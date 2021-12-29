Korangi cop ‘mistakenly’ shoots four-year-old son

A cop posted at the Korangi police station shot his four-year-old son while he was allegedly cleaning his pistol at their house in Sector 16-B of Shah Latif Town on Tuesday, while three other people suffered gunshot wounds in different incidents across Karachi.

A Shah Latif police official said four-year-old Shayan was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in an injured condition.

The official said the boy’s father, Fayyaz, who is posted at the Korangi police station, was cleaning his pistol when it went off by accident.

Similarly, a 24-year-old security guard named Abdul Qadeer was wounded after his rifle went off by accident in the Steel Town area. He was taken to the JPMC.

In Sohrab Goth, 30-year-old Shafiq Amir Bakhsh was injured after he tried to fight off muggers in Hassan Noman Colony. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, 20-year-old Hussain Ahmed was hit and injured by a stray bullet fired by an unidentified suspect in the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station.