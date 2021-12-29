Six days on, police yet to make headway in Harmain killing case

Even after six days, the police have failed to make any major breakthrough in their investigation into the killing of four-year-old girl Harmain during crossfire between fleeing robbers and a security guard of a superstore in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town.

After the heart-rending incident, two special police teams were formed to arrest the five fleeing gang members involved in the killing of the minor girl, but the officials of both the teams have been unable to trace and arrest any of the suspects.

On Tuesday, the Crime Investigation Agency’s DIG Karim Khan, chairman of one of the police teams and his team member Special Investigation Unit SSP Arif Aziz visited the crime scene for the first time and collected details about the incident.

The Shah Latif SHO shared details of the incident with the team. “Modern lines will be followed in the investigation of the Harmain murder case,” said SSP Arif Aziz. “The statements of the security guard and the girl’s brother will also be recorded.”

The team also visited the police station and recorded the statement of one of the gang members who was taken into custody after he was injured by the firing of the security guard and the mob caught him.

Following the murder, Karachi police chief Additional IG Imran Yaqoob Minhas had formed the two special police teams to arrest the suspects.

East Zone DIG Muqaddas Haider is the chairman and District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, East II Investigation SSP Arab Mahar and Gadap Division SP Rao Muhammad Aslam are the members of the first team, while Crime Investigation Agency DIG Karim Khan is the chairman and Special Investigation Unit SSP

Arif Aziz and Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Maroof Usman are the members of the second team.

“One of the six robbers was arrested with a pistol by police. In order to make concrete efforts to identify and arrest the robbers, two investigations teams have been constituted,” reads a notification issued by the city police chief. “Both teams shall investigate the case [in] parallel.”

Police said six armed men on two motorcycles entered the mart on Wednesday night to rob the customers and employees inside at gunpoint. As they attempted to escape after the crime, a security guard opened fire on them, prompting them to return fire.

The girl was travelling on a motorcycle with her brother when she was hit by a bullet in her head during the crossfire. Shahbaz, the elder brother of the unfortunate girl, said that when his sister was shot, he kept calling for help but no one came.

“I was riding a motorcycle when I heard gunfire,” he told the media outside the hospital. “I believed Harmain was scared due to the firing. However, when I saw her, she was bathed in blood.”

Police said the robbers stole cash from the mart within two minutes, and when they attempted to flee, the mart’s security guard opened fire on them, which injured one of the suspects, identified as Pyar Ali, who was arrested. The other five robbers fled the scene.

Police also claimed to have seized a weapon from the arrested suspect. They also recovered Rs48,000 stolen from the mart from his possession. In his initial statement, the suspect revealed that he belonged to a six-member gang that carried out robberies. CCTV footage also went viral on social media, which showed robbers escaping the store.