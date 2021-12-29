Reflections on an airport

The Lahore airport is not fit to host multiple international incoming flights at the same time. It is just not spacious enough. Covid precautions and social distancing arrangements are made outside. Add to that a bit of what can only be called ‘protocolitis’, a rare condition seen only in Pakistan where a few passengers eg ‘Usman sahab et al’ are called out and are magically are moved to the front of the line, and we have full-blown chaos on our hands. After the queue turmoil at immigration, comes the baggage collection nightmare. With only two conveyer belts, people have to wait over an hour to collect their luggage. When one is finally outside the airport, the parking situation and the exit road hold them up for another hour. Maybe ‘Usman sahab’ had a different experience with his protocol strategy, but for an average international traveller, I give it a satisfaction score of 2 out of 10.
Dr Aaisha Khan
Lahore/Dublin
