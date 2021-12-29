Farmers in a fix

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, but farmers are facing numerous problems these days. The prices of fertilizers are increasing daily. The price of 50 kilograms of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) has increased from Rs4000 to over Rs6000 in a year.

All the countries are giving modern agricultural facilities to their farmers but Pakistan is yet to do so. Here, most farmers do not even have enough resources to sow their crops so they end up taking loans. They are then bound to give around six percent of their income as interest. However, market rates are often low and the farmers’ income does not meet their expenditure. The government should give interest-free loans to struggling and poor farmers to allow them some relief.

Shahzaib ul Hassan

Hafizabad