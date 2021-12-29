Apparently there is no justice in Pakistan despite the endless pre-election sloganeering by all political parties. According to government statistics, 0ver 40 million people are living below the poverty line and are unable to afford two decent meals a day. So when the elite class, including leaders of mainstream political parties celebrate lavish weddings and parties, wearing clothes and jewellery worth millions of rupees, it seems rather grotesque.

That their parties and outfits cost more than the houses of millions of people, is a slap on the face of the poor. How can such people be expected to realise and empathise with the suffering of ordinary people? Pre-election slogans are just eyewash to win votes and further the personal agendas of these people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad