Curbing extremism

This refers to the editorial ‘Message for the future’ (December 21). The incumbent government should be credited for attempting to foster a single national thought by implementing the Single National Curriculum (SNC). As a teacher, I agree that it is important to teach the Quran to children in school if they are to learn its message of peace. Undoubtedly, religious extremism is found in all religions as all people love their religions unconditionally. The extremism we see in Pakistan these days has roots in the Islamisation brought about during Zia’s regime.
Religious platforms were used for furthering political agendas, and students in madrassahs were taught selected religious theories and interpretations of ‘Jihad’ and blasphemy. As a result, numerous innocent people like Mashal Khan, Salmaan Taseer and Priyantha Kumara lost their lives. There is a dire need to curb extremism.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nankana Sahib
