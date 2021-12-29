This refers to the news report ‘ISI chief wants no coverage in media’ (December 28). The DG ISI is correct in claiming that being discreet is the first priority of any intelligence-gathering entity. This should be the modus operandi of each and member of the intelligence community including field officers and office personnel.
Following this method is a step in the right direction. If current perceptions are to change, such professional conduct will certainly help.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
