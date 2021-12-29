Groups extend support to BMP

KARACHI: Two businessmen groups each from Sindh and Baluchistan on Tuesday announced their support to Businessmen Panel (BMP) in upcoming elections of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

Businessmen Group (BMG) of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and the Progressive Businessmen Group (PBG), which is the representative of Chambers and Associations of Baluchistan, agreed to have leadership at FPCCI from the BMP.

While vowing to implement strategy for collectively serving the business community, both groups took the decision keeping in view the overall mandate and consultation between the business communities of Karachi and Baluchistan.

According to a statement issued by secretary general at BMG AQ Khalil, a meeting was held between the leaderships of both groups in Karachi which was attended by chairman BMP Anjum Nisar, chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, patron-in-chief PBG Ghulam Farooq, president FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoon, senior vice president FPCCI Khuwaja Shazaib Akram, vice chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani, secretary general AQ Khalil, president KCCI Muhammad Idrees, and other office-bearers from the business community.