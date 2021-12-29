Companies registration up 51pc

LAHORE: Digitalisation and standardization of company incorporation process and integration with other government agencies have resulted in 51 percent growth in new incorporations during FY 2020-21, a top Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official said.

Aamir Khan, chairman SECP, while inaugurating a commission's facilitation desk at Lahore Tax Bar, also informed about adoption of ‘regulatory guillotine’ method to review and simplify the commission's old regulations and eliminate those that were no longer needed. “It results in economically-significant regulatory cost reductions for businesses,” he said.

On the occasion, he emphasized that documentation of the economy is vital for economic progress and building a vibrant corporate sector.

SECP chairman appreciated Lahore tax bar association over the facilitation desk, which was expected to help in redressing the practical problems faced by the business community.

Mubashar Saeed Saddozai, registrar of companies, informed that the facilitation center would provide requisite assistance to promoters of new companies as well as management of existing companies, and hoped that such measures would improve overall user experience for the public.