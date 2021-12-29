SBP extends banks hours

KARACHI: The field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm on December 30 and 31, respectively to facilitate collection of government receipts and taxes.

“Accordingly, NIFT [National Institutional Facilitation Technologies] has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8:00 P.M Dec 31, 2021 (Friday) for same day clearing of payment instruments," the SBP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The center bank also directed all banks to keep their concerned branches open on Dec 31, 2021 (Friday) till such time to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by NIFT.