Gold up Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs126,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs79 to Rs108,189.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,817 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.