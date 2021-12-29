Gold up Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs126,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs79 to Rs108,189.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,817 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
KARACHI: Two businessmen groups each from Sindh and Baluchistan on Tuesday announced their support to Businessmen...
LAHORE: Digitalisation and standardization of company incorporation process and integration with other government...
KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited on Tuesday announced to undertake refinery expansion & upgrade project worth $1.2...
KARACHI: The field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan ...
LAHORE: The pandemic has changed the way human resource used to operate in different fields and in access to education...
Paris: The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing...
Comments