In the midst of the pandemic

LAHORE: The pandemic has changed the way human resource used to operate in different fields and in access to education and health facilities.

According to the World Bank, the pandemic impacted the incomes of the poorest 20 percent most severely followed by next 20 percent poor and the next 40 percent. The impact on incomes was minimal on the top 20 percent richest segment. Pakistan was already in economic distress when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, so the impact here was more severe.

Covid-19 has also impacted the learning process in Pakistan that is in line with other emerging economies. Due to prolonged school closures and poor learning outcomes, recent World Bank estimates document that increases in learning poverty – the share of 10 year olds who cannot read a basic text – could reach 70 percent in low- and middle-income countries. Pakistan was already the most illiterate country in the region, and Covid-19 has further aggravated the situation.

Cost of treatment has also gone out of reach of the patients mostly after Covid-19, although other factors like bad governance, absence of government writ and sharp decline in rupee value were the main contributors.

The prices of drugs have increased by 2-4 times. Doctors have enhanced their consultation fee. They charge even if they examine the patients online. The charges of the clinical tests have also increased on the plea that the testing kits are imported, and their costs have gone high.

Human resource before pandemic was already benefitting from the technological skills to provide services to multiple employers in many developed countries. This trend was however introduced after th pandemic in Pakistan, though it remains limited to companies with educated bosses.

At the lower end, plumbers, electricians and carpenters were available to their customers through SMS service. This kept their kitchens running when the markets were totally closed.

The future of every enterprise depends upon the quality of human resource it harnesses as technology and economic shifts need innovative, creative, and knowledge-based workers who would be more independent than the traditional workforce operating in Pakistan. By 2020 around 45 percent of the global workforce was from the new generation that operated on new values of transparency, authenticity, and trust. In the developed world, work is chosen and not assigned and rewards are intrinsic as well as tangible.

Pakistan was way behind in this regard because trade, industry and agriculture were being managed on older or obsolete technology. Industrialisation in the country was on decline since 2013, and few new greenfield projects were commissioned that needed higher skills.

Working habits are changing the world over as data is available everywhere at any time throughout the globe. Over 75 percent of the video in the world is transferred through mobile today.

Automation tools now available have eliminated 25 percent of the IT workforce in the world. Now one mobile device on average is available for every living person in the world (some may possess multiple devices and some none).

In many enterprises, there is no need for physical presence at an office desk for many jobs in the developed economies. More than 40 percent of the knowledge-based workforce is not at an office desk but operates from outside.

This process was slow in Pakistan, although mobile phone penetration was very high. As the job opportunities are few in Pakistan entrepreneurs insisted that even the most skilled knowledge-based workers remain in the office or factory premises although they could resolve most issues by operating remotely. Covid-19 made them realise the importance of this talented force. They ensured seamless communication and production through technology while sitting at home.

This helped the knowledge-based workers realise that they can provide similar services to so many others that lack rich human resource. Many started their own service companies and offered their employer their services remotely, if they desired so.

Most had no option but to agree as the new working culture did not disturb their productivity or office work. Work from home is now gaining strength in the country. These professionals strengthened e-commerce as well by training and organising knowledge-based courier companies that deliver goods at the doorstep of consumers.

Now Pakistani companies are also hunting talent through Facebook or Twitter. Many corporate giants have Facebook pages. Candidates are acting and thinking like customers.

These knowledge-based job seekers do not trust what companies reveal about their working and operation because they can get authentic information from other sources. Another change in the offing is that paper is no more the main source of companies’ communication.

Before 2000, paper was the main source of company communications and records. It was replaced by PC that remains an asset though now smartphones have taken over in many enterprises in Pakistan. All the company activities and information are available to the executives on their smartphones, which can be operated anywhere in the world. Prudent organisations are engaging tomorrow’s leader today.