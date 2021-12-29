PSW signs deal to digitise containerised cargo

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Single Window Company (PSW) on Tuesday signed an agreement with TradeLens, a blockchain-underpinned logistics platform supported by at least six largest ocean carriers globally, to digitise import-export documentation of the containerised cargo moving in and out of the country.

Pakistan’s international trade ecosystem is being rapidly transformed through the introduction of technology driven initiatives led by the Pakistan Single Window and the country’s authorities recognise the potential benefits of digitizing supply chains for efficiencies, enhanced transparency, and data-driven decision making.

“We are making a determined effort to move away from complex, manual, paper-based documentation towards digital solutions that drives value for trade,” Shaukat Tarin, finance minister said. “Joining the TradeLens platform is allowing us to enhance our ecosystem in a way that all the involved stakeholders get access to a transparent and secure platform that makes processes more efficient.”

The authorization to sign the collaboration came from the PSW governing council chaired by minister Tarin. The chief executive officer of PSW Aftab Haider formally signed the agreement with Irtaza Hussain, the regional head of Network for TradeLens at IBM.

PSW integration with TradeLens will help Pakistan Customs and other trade regulators to improve their operational efficiency and create value through the blockchain platform. The immutability of Blockchain-underpinned document information is important in the identification of illegal activities, as well as, improving the smooth operation of legal trade. Marvin Erdly, head of TradeLens at IBM said Pakistan has now joined an increasing number of connected customs authorities on the TradeLens platform exploring innovative solutions to enhance global trade access and enhance process efficiencies for all involved.