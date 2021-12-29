Research cell launched to assess govt, global organisations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) on Tuesday launched an evaluation research cell to produce rigorous research based on evaluative frameworks of different governmental and international organisations and institutions in the country.

The cell was launched by PIDE Vice-Chancellor Dr Nadeem Ul Haque at a conference where research papers based on evaluations of regulatory authorities, government packages and policies were presented. The conference titled ‘Evaluations of Regulatory Authorities, Government Packages and Policies’ was organised by the PIDE at the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

The conference discussed papers on Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Naya Pakistan Housing, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Prime Minister’s Construction Package, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, and the SME sector.

The discussant for the papers was Dr Tariq Husain, who is a Senior Evaluation Specialist and has worked in the field of development, contributed to grassroots initiatives, governance, poverty reduction, and development effectiveness.

The paper on CCP emphasised ensuring the enforcement of the law in sectors of the economy to allow free market competition to boost the economic growth and stability of the country.

The paper also proposed that the commission team should also include specialists in economics, finance, commerce, law, accountancy, and public administration, rather than only bureaucrats. The focus should be on minimum government interference, as the rules and regulations stop people from investing in businesses.

Paper on DRAP proposed that more access to information and an increase in the rate of testing drugs, aimed at enhancing the quality and consumer protection, was needed. But it pointed out that vexing challenges like persistent shortages of medicines and drug quality still persist.

Out-of-pocket costs increased over time, and critical drugs suffering from shortage were often found in the black market at exorbitant prices.

The evaluation of Naya Pakistan Housing explained that in terms of housing finance, the situation in Pakistan was much worse, with Pakistan standing lower in terms of Mortgage to GDP Ratio compared to the regional and global situation. Although the State Bank has taken other necessary steps to encourage banks to expand their house financing to support the government's housing and construction industry, banks remain reluctant. “The housing programme will not start in a big way until we have a mortgage industry. That will always be a dream if the government does not tighten refunds to protect banks from potential losses,” the paper said.

The evaluation of NEPRA pressed upon that the human resource department should be closely associated with other departments dealing with primary regulatory functions for understanding these functions and the expertise required to carry out those functions. The paper also suggested decentralisation of decision-making powers for effective and speedy decisions in routine matters.

NEPRA needs to improve its institutional capacity to supervise the electricity business; acclimatise itself with newer challenges emerging as a result of a constantly evolving technological framework of the sector, including smart grid development, distributed generation, grid integration as well as the development of new innovative models of financing.

An evaluation of the Prime Minister’s Construction Package explained that most markets in Pakistan and archaic construction regulations have seldom been reviewed, and PIDE has long resounded that we need to re-imagine our markets. PIDE has also argued and Planning Commission in 2011 conceded this argument in Framework of Economic Growth that the path to high sustainable growth has to include a period of high-rise buildings in Pakistani cities. And these buildings have to be complex construction within cities, and not sprawl.

Speaking further of regulatory authorities, it was explained that PEMRA as authority needs to be made independent from political and economic control of the government. The laws need to be more inclusive and the structure and design need to be changed.

PEMRA should be given liberty in the drafting of rules peculiar to the media industry. PEMRA’s design should be altered to make it such that the media industry can be put to check yet creativity, art, and freedoms are protected.

A paper on SMEs recommended mass awareness campaign among SMEs, strengthening the role of SME Bank, strengthening inter-organisational coordination, introduction of global value chains and international production networks for SMEs, alignment of SME Policy with CPEC Long-Term Plan (2017-30,) and one window facilitation for SMEs. Representatives of CCP, PEMRA, NEPRA, and CDA attended the conference and shared their valuable feedback. The conference concluded on more future research and subsequent discussion through conducting conferences on evaluations.