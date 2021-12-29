Govt, refineries to discuss new oil refining policy draft

KARACHI: The government and top management of refineries will discuss a new policy path on oil refining industry at a meeting scheduled on Wednesday, The News learnt on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Khalid Mansoor convened the meeting to consider the draft of Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2021.

Sources said the draft was finalised, but the government’s green signal was pending despite its schedule to be presented in the highest policy forum. Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) had it on its agenda in the beginning of this month, but the meeting of the committee was postponed. It then dragged for some more time when Federal Secretary Petroleum Arshad Mahmood was transferred.

Sources said the attitude of the federal energy minister was also peculiar in this regard as in the meetings with the people of the refining sector; he always extended the support to the refining policy. However, in the government meeting he came up with the issues, which were never discussed with the refining sector.

According to the draft of the policy, the new policy seeks extension up to December 31, 2022, for availing tax holiday under clause 126B of Finance Act 2021-22, to obtain government approval for setting up new deep conversion refineries from existing deadline of December 31, 2021.

The new policy also says there shall be no duties and sales tax on import of crude oil, being the main raw material of refineries, from July 1, 2022.

It also proposes that incremental revenue from tariff protection, meant for sustainability of the refining sector, will contribute up to 30 percent of the project cost (reduced from previously proposed 40 percent) and refineries will add debt/equity (minimum 70 percent) for remaining cost of the project at their own balance sheets.

The policy also seeks refinement of Special Reserve account mechanism to ensure upgradation/modernisation with no withdrawal of funds from Special Reserve account till award of EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts.

The new policy also suggests Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to monitor project progress to ensure the proceeds are used only for upgradation and refineries provided bank guarantee worth Rs500 million till the start of commercial operations. There will be no dividend payment and adjustment of losses permissible from Special Reserve Account, reads the policy draft.

Under the current state of affairs, the policy proposed upgrade of existing five refineries and attracting investment for one new refinery with the capacity of 300,000 barrels/day.

As the refinery business has become massively capital intensive ($10 billion required to set up new refinery), upgradation of existing refineries (up to 80 percent deep conversion) to achieve the target of Euro-V specification fuel by 2026 through redefined tariff protection regime seems the most viable and affordable option, the policy said. In view of the above, the draft Refining Policy 2021 aims at ensuring sustainability and upgradation of existing refineries. The required tariff protection has already been incorporated in the Finance Act 2021-22, and adjusted in consumer pricing thereby raising revenue for the government.

It would be ensured that the proceeds coming from tariff protection were utilised for upgradation through ring-fenced arrangements, the draft said.

Major international players in petroleum and petrochemical, through adoption of latest technologies and under economies of scale have been posing existential threat to existing refineries in Pakistan, it noted. The gross refining margins have squeezed to historically low-levels thereby putting the long-term viability of existing refineries at stake in terms of existing tariff protection, which is inadequate to ensure further capital injection.