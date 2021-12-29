Profit repatriation down 3.72 percent in five months

KARACHI: The outflow of profits and dividends on foreign investments from Pakistan fell 3.72 percent to $776 million in the five months of the current fiscal year, according to the figures issued by the the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The repatriation of profits and dividends stood at $748.1 million in July-November FY2021.

The profit repatriation on foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped to $693.8 million in July-November FY2022 from $707.5 million a year earlier.

The outflow as payment against portfolio investment; however, rose to $82.1 million, compared with $40.6 million in July-November FY2021.

The figures issued by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that financial businesses saw the highest outflows, as this sector sent home $148.2 million in repatriated earnings in July-November FY2022, compared with $92.5 million in the same period last year.

Outflows from the food sector fell to $106 million from $161.9 million a year earlier.

Gas and exploration sector sent home $26.6 million in five months of FY2022. This sector repatriated $61.7 million a year ago.

Profit outflows from the telecommunications sector declined to $52.4 million from $104.6 million.

The slowdown in the profits and dividends by the multinational companies reflect their decreasing confidence in the country’s economy.

This also shows a fall in the profitability of these companies in the host country.