Brent nears $80 as market shrugs off Omicron

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent crude trading near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week.

Brent crude rose by 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.15 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $79.85. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 73 cents, or 1 percent, to $76.30, after rising to $76.92.

Both contracts traded at their highest in a month.

"Support comes as well from high aggregated production disruptions in Ecuador, Libya and Nigeria and the expectation of another large drop in US crude inventories," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Meanwhile, a survey showed that US crude oil inventories are likely to have dropped for the fifth week in a row, while gasoline inventories were seen mostly unchanged last week.

Investors are awaiting an OPEC+ meeting on January 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned production increase of 400,000 barrels per day in February. At its last meeting, OPEC+ stuck to its plans to boost output for January despite Omicron