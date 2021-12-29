A year of misery

The year 2021 is ending with yet more misery for families in Occupied Kashmir. At least 18 so-called militants were killed by Indian security forces in the month of December alone, leaving families to mourn their sons, brothers and fathers. In the last week alone, six young men dubbed by the Indian government spokesmen as militants died in four different encounters in southern Kashmir. This pattern has remained the same through the year, with extrajudicial killings taking away scores of people from their families. The policy introduced by the Indian government placing Occupied Kashmir under federal control has meant a huge security deployment in the Valley. The presence of troops has resulted in multiple cases of harassment as well as disruptions in internet services for people in the name of security. In addition, many political leaders who could have spoken up for Kashmiris remain under house arrest. Hundreds of so-called militants continue to be held in jails and people face increased raids on their houses as well as other abuses of their rights.

While this suffering continues, there has been far too much silence in the world. Pakistan has raised the issue multiple times from various forums and the UN has demanded an end to the atrocities in the region. But many world leaders have apparently turned a blind eye to the issue. This allows the Indian government to continue its policy of genocide and its attempts to alter the demographics of Kashmir by allowing non-Kashmiris to purchase land in the area. In other words, for the Kashmiris, 2021 has brought too little real change and the cloud of fear, which descended in 2019 when Kashmir was stripped of its special status, remains.

It is difficult to estimate the precise number of persons who have died in Kashmir given the blackout of information from the Valley and the refusal by Indian authorities to allow independent journalists or even UN teams to enter the area. As a result, unrest in Kashmir has increased and there are reports of sporadic protests both in Srinagar and in other cities. The people then remain determined to fight back. It is essential that they receive more help and that the UN resolutions regarding Kashmir be upheld. For this, more momentum will need to be created, with Pakistan considering how it can influence people with power around the world to place more pressure on the Hindu extremist government of Narendra Modi. The task is not an easy one but the efforts to rescue the Kashmiris, with hundreds killed since 2019, must continue.