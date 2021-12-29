COAS for efforts to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Andreas Papastavrou, Greek Ambassador to Pakistan, paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ on Tuesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the ISPR said.
The COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghans. General Bajwa stressed the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.
The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions to fostering strong ties between the two countries.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better ties between the two countries.
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and PTI Central Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood called on Punjab Assembly...
Local daily Courrier Picard reported this month that the mosque's imam was a recent convert to Islam
KARACHI: As many as 7,462 children have died and 27,136 children under the age of five have been affected by the...
KARACHI: Renowned corporate lawyer Mehmood Mandviwalla has been appointed as the Chairman Policy Board of Security...
SUKKUR: Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari will remain in Lahore next week in a bid to launch an...
The government is of the view that Shahbaz had guaranteed Nawaz’s repatriation
Comments