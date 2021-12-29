COAS for efforts to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Andreas Papastavrou, Greek Ambassador to Pakistan, paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the ISPR said.

The COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghans. General Bajwa stressed the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions to fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better ties between the two countries.