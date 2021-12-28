Government employee dies in firing, son blames rivals

SUKKUR: The death of government employee in Nawabshah during celebratory aerial firing has turned into mystery as to whether it was an accident or a pre- meditated murder.

The 50-year-old government employee Ameer Bakhash Solangi was killed in firing at Sakrand, Nawabshah. The firing was said to be a celebratory firing to celebrate a circumcision. However, Munir Solangi, son of the deceased, termed the incident as murder.

He alleged that his father was killed by Abbas Solangi and Nazir Solangi over a family dispute and sought the conviction of the killers. Police said that an investigation was underway to ascertain the fact.