10 killed in different road accidents across Sindh

DADU: As many as 10 people, including a woman, were killed in different roads accidents in various parts of Sindh on Monday. Four persons, including two women, who died in the accidents, were riding on motorcycles when they met accidents at different places.

A man riding a bike was hit by a speedy car on the Northern Bypass and died on the spot. He was going to Shah Noorani shrine. Similarly, a motorcyclist was knocked by a speedy six wheeler trailer and died on the spot.

A mother and her son were riding on a bike when a speedy truck crushed the mother into wheels in Tangwani. The woman died on the spot.In another incident, a woman sustained injuries and died after her head bumped on the road while she was riding on a motorcycle. Besides, two young men were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on Hosh Mohammad Sheedi Flyover bridge, while two others lost their lives when their car rammed into a trawler near Nooriabad.In addition, two pedestrians, a father and a son, were killed when a speedy truck ran over them on the link road near Thari Mirwah.