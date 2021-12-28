Hospital denies ambulance: Critically ill woman shifted from one hospital to another on donkey cart

DADU: It has not been long when PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the hospitals of Sindh as model health facilities but in reality the patients are being shifted from one hospital to another in donkey carts in the absence of ambulances.

In a tragic incident, a woman Reshma Solangi, a resident of village Nabi Bux Solangi, was brought to the Civil Hospital Dadu in critical condition as she was struggling to breath. After first aid, the hospital referred her to another medical facility Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan, for further treatment.

However, the hospital refused to provide ambulance for shifting the critical patient. The hapless family, which could not afford the travelling cost, was left with no other option but to shift the patient by a donkey cart.

Talking to The News, Dr. Qasim Soomro from Civil Hospital said the woman was referred to another hospital as her both kidneys had failed. Another practitioner at the same hospital, Dr. Abdul Hameed Merani told The News, “We were not aware that her family had planned to take her to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute. Had we known, we could have provided an ambulance.”