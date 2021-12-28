Two robbers killed in Pakpattan encounter

PAKPATTAN: Two bandits were killed in a police encounter near cattle Mnadi Arifwala on Monday. Reportedly, the bandits snatched a motorcycle from a man and headed towards Arifwala Road. A police party chased them and near Qabula Road Maal Mandi the gunmen opened fire at the police party and the police retaliated the firing and found the bodies of the bandits when the firing subsided. Police seized weapons lying near the bodies of the criminals.
SUKKUR: The death of government employee in Nawabshah during celebratory aerial firing has turned into mystery as to...
DADU: As many as 10 people, including a woman, were killed in different roads accidents in various parts of Sindh on...
DADU: It has not been long when PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ruled on Monday that those evicting their parents from their house would face one-year...
Lt-Gen Amjad Shoaib says the basic principle of intelligence services is to stay away from the media’s eye
LAHORE: Some unidentified gunmen opened fire at a car carrying two officers of Board of Revenue in Muslim Town police...
