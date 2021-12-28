Two robbers killed in Pakpattan encounter

PAKPATTAN: Two bandits were killed in a police encounter near cattle Mnadi Arifwala on Monday. Reportedly, the bandits snatched a motorcycle from a man and headed towards Arifwala Road. A police party chased them and near Qabula Road Maal Mandi the gunmen opened fire at the police party and the police retaliated the firing and found the bodies of the bandits when the firing subsided. Police seized weapons lying near the bodies of the criminals.