Two BoR officers escape unhurt in firing

LAHORE: Some unidentified gunmen opened fire at a car carrying two officers of Board of Revenue (BoR) in Muslim Town police limits on Monday. The officers identified as Salman Ali and Ali Solangi were going in a car and when they reached Muslim Town, some unidentified suspects opened firing at them and fled. The car riders remained unhurt.
SUKKUR: The death of government employee in Nawabshah during celebratory aerial firing has turned into mystery as to...
DADU: As many as 10 people, including a woman, were killed in different roads accidents in various parts of Sindh on...
DADU: It has not been long when PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ruled on Monday that those evicting their parents from their house would face one-year...
PAKPATTAN: Two bandits were killed in a police encounter near cattle Mnadi Arifwala on Monday. Reportedly, the bandits...
Lt-Gen Amjad Shoaib says the basic principle of intelligence services is to stay away from the media’s eye
Comments