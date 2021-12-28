 
December 28, 2021
Two BoR officers escape unhurt in firing

December 28, 2021

LAHORE: Some unidentified gunmen opened fire at a car carrying two officers of Board of Revenue (BoR) in Muslim Town police limits on Monday. The officers identified as Salman Ali and Ali Solangi were going in a car and when they reached Muslim Town, some unidentified suspects opened firing at them and fled. The car riders remained unhurt.

