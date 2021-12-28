Cop, accomplice arrested for robberies

LAHORE: A cop and his accomplice were arrested for committing over 20 robberies from Ravi Road here on Monday. Cop Shamoon was deputed at Abbass Lines in Punjab Constabulary. He along with his accomplice Waqas alias Viki allegedly had snatched a bike from a citizen in Baghbanpura. Police after registering a case arrested the suspects and recovered the bike, illegal weapons and valuables from them. During investigation the suspects have confessed at least 20 bids of robberies in Lahore and other districts.