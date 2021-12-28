 
Tuesday December 28, 2021
Fateha held for Benazir’s guard

December 28, 2021

LALAMUSA: The death anniversary of the guard of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was observed on Monday. Touqeer Akram Kaira embraced martyrdom at Liaqat Bagh along with Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2007. The Kaira brothers and PPP workers visited Noghaza graveyard and offered fateh for her soul.

