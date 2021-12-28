APNS condoles death of Javed Wahedna

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), on Monday expressed profound grief on behalf of the APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Javed Wahedna, Managing Director, Wahedna D’Arcy (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to the family members to bear the loss.