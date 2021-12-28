WHO extends medical facilities to LoC residents

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the government is taking concrete steps to extend health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

He was addressing a ceremony on the occasion of handing over ambulances and medical equipment offered by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Government of Azad Kashmir for the people living on the Line of Control here on Monday. WHO Country Director Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over 6 ambulances, 2 cold chain vehicles and modern medical equipment to the Health Department in the presence of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum thanked the WHO officials and said that in the 2005 earthquake or natural disasters, the WHO had always been at the forefront in extending health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir. He said that even during the Corona crisis, WHO has done a great job.

The Minister for Health Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali, Special Assistant for IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Country Director World Health Organization Dr Palitha Mahi Pala, DG Health Dr Aftab, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Health Coordinator Asma Andrabi and other officials from the Department of Health also attended the ceremony.