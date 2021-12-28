Asad gets briefing on web portal for PSDP projects

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission Department of the Geo-Spatial Technology Cell of the SUPARCO briefed Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on the progress of the web portal to utilize solutions for evidence-based reporting and monitoring of PSDP projects incorporating satellite technology here in Islamabad on Monday.

Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Member SUPARCO Zafar Iqbal, Member M&E, Additional Secretaries, Chief Technology Officer, Geospatial Technology Cell Incharge Riffat Shamshad and other senior officials attended the meeting. The meeting with the SUPARCO was conducted to revamp the P&E system having state-of-the-art technologies.

The solutions developed were demonstrated to the minister including data collection with geo-tagged real-time information and pictures offering both online and offline mechanisms for data transmission.

It was informed in the meeting that the SUPARCO is providing the first intact knowledge of the real-time project and every four days they are able to see the ground progress of the project through this technology.

Asad said the weak Monitoring and Evaluation system in the Planning Commission always resulted in delay/inefficiency in PSD projects implementation, causing massive overrun, increase in cost and wastage of taxpayer money.

“That’s why we need to revamp the overall Monitoring and Evaluation process. We need to have a clear idea of how this system can be used to monitor the quantitative and qualitative condition of projects," said Asad.

He also discussed the frequency of assessments and sought details at the next meeting on how the Planning Commission would coordinate monitoring and assessment information with future reports.

The SUPARCO has recently developed GIS Portal to monitor the infrastructure projects and successfully demonstrated it to the Planning Commission.

Asad appreciated the SUPARCO for being part of this endeavour through satellite and GIS data analytics, geo-tagged field data collection and real-time implementation progress of the projects. The forum suggested improvements and integration of the system with the Planning Commission system for effective monitoring.